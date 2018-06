Parole board to hear former juror's death sentence regrets

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board is set to hear from a juror who recommended that a convicted killer be sentenced to death, but now believes he should be spared.

At issue is the case of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, who is set to die in October for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997.

The parole board voted 11-1 last year against mercy for Tibbetts. Ex-juror Ross Geiger came forward afterward and said jurors weren't given enough information about Tibbetts' tough childhood.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) then delayed Tibbetts' execution to give the parole board a chance to consider Geiger's claim.

The board scheduled a rare second clemency hearing for Thursday morning in Columbus to hear directly from Geiger.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.