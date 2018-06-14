Feds to study expansion of whitewater rafting at Breaks park

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to study the possibility of expanding whitewater rafting season at Breaks Interstate Park.
McConnell said in a statement that he requested the study in an effort to increase tourism opportunities in the area and boost the economy. The park is located in eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia.
The Corps currently releases water from John W. Flannagan Dam & Reservoir onto the Russell Fork River during four weekends in October, creating ideal conditions for whitewater rafting. The study would analyze the impact of adding more water releases.
Jason Foley runs Kentucky Whitewater Raft Kayak Rescue and says he's excited about the study and its potential economic impact on the area.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
Two online gamers will be making their first appearances in federal court for their alleged roles in hoax calls that led a Kansas police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man.Full Story >
Two online gamers will be making their first appearances in federal court for their alleged roles in hoax calls that led a Kansas police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man.Full Story >
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A FOX19 NOW investigation has uncovered lengthy delays at Cincinnati's 911 Call Center, including calls stuck on hold for several minutes or longer with no pick-up.Full Story >
A FOX19 NOW investigation has uncovered lengthy delays at Cincinnati's 911 Call Center, including calls stuck on hold for several minutes or longer with no pick-up.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage shows the tense moments before an alleged domestic violence incident resulted in the tasing of a suspect.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage shows the tense moments before an alleged domestic violence incident resulted in the tasing of a suspect.Full Story >