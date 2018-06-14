Man trying to do a good deed runs into escaped prisoner

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who thought he was helping give a nurse a ride says he later realized the woman was wearing a jail uniform, and she was handcuffed behind her back.
Jimmy Sesto tells WTOV-TV that he was driving along the Market Street Bridge in Steubenville Wednesday when he saw the woman walking by.
He stopped to offer her a ride and then realized she was an escapee. Sesto says he asked the woman if there was anyone he could call, and then went to the end of the bridge and called police.
Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty says the woman had walked out of a courtroom earlier in the morning during a hearing on misdemeanor charges.
She now faces a charge of felony escape.
Information from: WTOV-TV, http://www.wtov9.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
