Neighbor shoots man attacking woman with an ax

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio man shot and killed another man who was attacking a woman with an ax.
The Blade reports Benjamin Hand told police he saw the man strike the woman with the weapon in Toledo around noon Wednesday.
Hand shot the man, and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. Police have identified the man as 59-year-old Bernard Neyland.
The woman has been identified as 53-year-old Lakita Wilson, and police say she suffered multiple cuts.
An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
