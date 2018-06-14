Florida man arrested after taking meth to sheriff's office for testing

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

Police in Florida allege a man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car. And when that man was arrested, the monkey was found clinging to his shirt. That arrest was caught on camera.

Florida man takes pet monkey with him to steal car, deputies say

Douglas Kelly, 49, wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office. (Source: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL (RNN) – A Florida man allegedly took illegal drugs to the sheriff’s office after a “bad reaction" because he believed the person who sold him the drugs gave him the wrong ones and he wanted to “press charges.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office poked fun at the situation in a Facebook post, writing, “PUBLIC NOTICE: If you believe you were sold bad drugs, we are offering a free service to test them for you.”

Douglas Kelly, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after police tested his drugs.

The man contacted the sheriff’s office Tuesday, saying he purchased the narcotics about a week earlier but had a “bad reaction” after smoking them.

According to the sheriff’s office, he thought the person who sold him the drugs had sold him the wrong illegal substance because of the “violent reaction.”

Kelly said he wanted the narcotics tested in order to “press charges” against that person.

Detectives invited Kelly to the sheriff’s office for drug testing, they say, so the man drove to the sheriff’s office and handed them a “clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil.”

The substance field-tested positive for meth, which was the drug Kelly had intended to purchase.

Kelly was arrested and walked to the Putnam County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say they were just happy to help.

“Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

