Lawsuit: Racial divide at Cincinnati PD favors black cops thru 'race-based' double standards

Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19 NOW)

A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week alleges.

In fact, racial tension in the department is so bad it has caused "open hostility between officers of different races that has "jeopardized officer safety," the suit states.

It was filed by two white officers, Joy Ludgatis and Tamera Brown, against the City of Cincinnati, Mayor John Cranley, Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Lt. Danita Pettis, former City Manager Harry Black and the Sentinel Police Association, a advocacy group for African-American Cincinnati police officers.

Pettis, who is African-American, is a "vindictive and openly racist police officer" whose actions would have led to discipline "and/or criminal charges" but for her race, according to the suit.

The lawsuit is the latest controversy at Cincinnati Police Department.

The leader of Cincinnati's police union, Pettis - who filed a complaint against him - and four other police officers including Ludgatis and Brown - were reprimanded over a dispute during roll calls at District 4 police station in Avondale last year, including one in which the union president, Sgt. Dan Hils, referred to one of the city's neighborhoods as an "urban ghetto.

Pettis, Ludgatis and Brown also were transferred to work other districts.

Cincinnati police union leader, lieutenant reprimanded in 'urban ghetto' roll call dispute

Hils went to the third shift roll call Nov. 26 to speak with officers after receiving complaints about how Pettis treated them including when she sharply criticized a police specialist in front of her peers during a Nov. 22 roll call and her response to a Nov. 17 shots fired incident.

In his interview with internal investigators, he said he went to the meeting because he was told Pettis was "bullying" other officers.

It was not immediately clear that an officer had been shot at, and Ludgatis, disagreed with Pettis over the timing of when it was confirmed that an officer was shot at.

In a memo to Isaac, one of the officers who attended the Nov. 26 roll call accused Hils as having said "I do not know how she became a police officer. She was able to manage to work her way up and became a lieutenant only because she will kick, scream, b---- and yell it was race, sexism, or whatever. I never would have imagined she would be my superior."

He also was quoted as calling Avondale an "urban ghetto" and that he had "kicked (Pettis') a---" when arresting her 25 years ago.

Hils later apologized for his "urban ghetto" comments and in his interview with internal investigators, Hils also conceded he was wrong to discuss Pettis' arrest.

His characterization of Avondale as an "urban ghetto" upset civil rights groups and led to a vote of no confidence in him by The Sentinel Police Association, an organization of African American Cincinnati police officers.

NAACP, others ask chief to hold FOP leader accountable; He apologizes for 'urban ghetto' remark

Black police group: No confidence in FOP leader

The suit alleges Pettis, who works dayshift in District 3 on the city's West Side, was promoted solely on race despite numerous problems that makes her "unfit and lacks the character and integrity to serve as a police officer."

The lawsuit accuses Pettis of:

"Allegedly stealing money" from a Fifth Third Bank while on a detail

Falsely representing credentials to get into the Hamilton County jail so she could advise “rape suspect/family member how to avoid prosecution”

Committing theft in office

Abusing her role as a union representative for the Sentinals to obstruct justice.

Earlier this year, FOX19 NOW obtained a memo stating Pettis was removed from an internal investigation interview by the internal affairs supervisor because he felt she violated the department's rule that officers "shall not interfere with cases being handled by other members of the Department or other governmental agency.

To date, Pettis has not been disciplined for the incident, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.

