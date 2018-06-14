Employee shot during Speedway robbery. Breaking details on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30

Cincinnati police investigate a robbery and shooting at Speedway off River Road in Sedamsville Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

An employee was shot and injured during a robbery at Speedway in Sedamsville Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The employee appeared to be awake as he left the store on River Road in an ambulance and was taken to a hospital, a FOX19 NOW news crew on scene observed.

Officers responded to the convenience store and gas station just before 4 a.m. when they received a report of an employee shot during the robbery.

A male suspect armed with a gun was seen running away from the store, police confirmed.

He remains at large as officers search the area on River Road down to Fairbanks Avenue.

FOX19 NOW will remain on the scene and continue to update this story as information develops.

Ambulance with shot clerk just left scene, another ambulance just arrived, K-9 unit is currently out searching for suspect. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lVN8iZfcOu — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) June 14, 2018

