Employee shot during Speedway robbery. Breaking details on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30

An employee was shot and injured during a robbery at Speedway in Sedamsville Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
An employee was shot and injured during a robbery at Speedway in Sedamsville Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.Full Story >
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.Full Story >