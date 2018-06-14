Man killed over 'riding shotgun,' police said

Witnesses said the two had been leaving a nearby party with another friend when they got into an argument over who was going to sit in the front passenger seat. (Source: Fontana PD/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

FONTANA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Police said a roadside dispute between friends led to a fatal shooting on Sunday evening.

Witnesses said the two had been leaving a nearby party with another friend when they got into an argument over who was going to sit in the front passenger seat, also known as "riding shotgun."

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Jalen Wilson with a gunshot wound to the chest. They took him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

After talking to witnesses, they identified 19-year-old Sergio Orozco as the shooter and arrested him the next day after tracking him down in San Clemente.

Police said as far as they can tell, the two were friends from their days at Summit High School.

Trayton Cooper and Lathaniel Gray saw part of the dispute when they were heading home Sunday evening.

"(I) see a couple people fighting or whatever, arguing, so we slowed down just a little bit," Gray said.

“He pulled the other dude out the car, sat in the front seat. The driver got out, pulled him out. We're driving more, and then we just heard a gunshot,” Cooper said.

"These are not individuals you would suspect would be involved in crimes like this. None of them had a history or anything like that," said Officer Jay Sayegh of Fontana Police.

"Who fights over a front seat? Like, you guys are all going to the same place," Gray said.

"They're supposed to be friends. I’m like, friends don't shoot each other over stuff like this," Cooper said.

Police agree. It seems like a senseless crime.

"Words don't describe what you can even think. Most people in this profession would think it's not true, but it sounds like that's the case," Sayegh said.

Copyright 2018 KCAL and KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.