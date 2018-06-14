Man killed over 'riding shotgun,' police said

Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people.Full Story >
The card featured a black couple kissing with the words “baby daddy” in the foreground. Shoppers said it was insulting to black fathers.Full Story >
Witnesses said the two had been leaving a nearby party with another friend when they got into an argument over who was going to sit in the front passenger seat.Full Story >
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.Full Story >
The Justice Department will no longer defend key parts of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act in court, including widely supported provisions that protect people with pre-existing medical conditions.Full Story >
