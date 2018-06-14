'Nutrition is the Mission': Winton Woods bus brings meals to students during summer

With a retired school bus -- redesigned as a "Nutrition is the Mission" mobile bus -- Winton Woods City Schools plans to hand out more than 20,000 meals over the next eight weeks to any kids in the community under age of 18. (WXIX)

A local school district is working overtime to make sure their kids have food on the table during the summer months.

For the first time, Winton Woods City Schools will be on the road bringing free lunches to students in the community to make sure they receive nutritious meals during the summer months.

With a retired school bus -- redesigned as a "Nutrition is the Mission" mobile bus -- the district plans to hand out more than 20,000 meals over the next eight weeks to any kids in the community under age of 18.

The bus will stop at four locations:

Forest Park Apartments, 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Winton Woods Elementary School (until June 14) and the former Forest View Elementary School (after June 14), 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Quail Apartments, 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Winton Woods Community Building, 12:50 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Research shows that students do much better in school if they eat nutritious meals every day -- and that includes during the summer months.

The program is federally funded, and child nutrition staff make the meals.

