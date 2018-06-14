Sheriff to release new details in deadly standoff at news conference Thursday

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones holds a news conference after a SWAT standoff ended on Sal Boulevard in Trenton on Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is on scene a SWAT situation and homicide suspect shooting at police on Sal Boulevard in Trenton. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is expected to release new information Thursday about a deadly crime spree and SWAT standoff Wednesday.

A 1 p.m. news conference is scheduled at the sheriff's office in Hamilton.

"Today we’ve met with the prosecutors office to discuss the cases and the investigation is ongoing as we speak still," he said. "We are still processing three crime scenes that we have. Plus we got other stuff we got to do so it’s all hands on deck plus these employees got to sleep sometime.

"You have to work these cases fast and furious in the first 24 to 48 hours. Plus, we got a guy in the hospital. It appears he is going to survive."

Jones said the crime spree began when a man fatally shot a woman he was acquainted with and dumped her body off Woodsdale Road in Madison Township sometime before her body was spotted by passerbys about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation into her homicide led deputies to an apartment on Sal Boulevard in Trenton by 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies had identified a person of interest in the slaying, and wanted to speak with a man they believed to be inside.

But as soon as deputies knocked on the door, the suspect began firing at them through the window, according to Jones.

The gunman had a .380-handgun and a rifle.

A deputy returned fire and retreated, Jones said. No one was hurt at that point.

The gunman said he was holding three hostages with him inside the apartment, and a SWAT team responded.

One of the hostages managed to escape on her own fairly early on, the sheriff said.

The gunman shot one hostage and killed her in the apartment, according to Jones.

It's not clear when she was killed.

Jones described her as elderly and said she was the mother of the third hostage, who was the gunman's girlfriend.

That's the one he released when he surrendered to a SWAT negotiator just before noon.

She ran out and he followed shortly after, immediately shooting himself in the chin, the sheriff said.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Jones said.

This was the second standoff in five months in which a gunman with at least one hostage fired multiple rounds at Butler County deputies.

In January, the sheriff's office and their SWAT team were on what turned into a more than 30-hour standoff with a suspect holding a 10-year-old boy hostage in Liberty Township.

Sheriff: Standoff suspect used child hostage as human shield

In that case, deputies did not return fire for fear of the boy being harmed and patiently waited the suspect out until he surrendered peacefully. The boy was not physically hurt.

But in this case, the sheriff said, the gunman was firing on them at very close range, and the deputy felt he had to fire back in self-defense.

"When someone shoots at you in that close proximity, you retreat and try to save your life," he said. "Most SWAT situations you see in other areas, they do not shoot at the police. But this is our second one in a short time."These are bad times and people aren't afraid to shoot at the police."

