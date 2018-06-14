DJ Fontana, Elvis Presley's drummer, dies at 87

Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.Full Story >
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.Full Story >
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.Full Story >
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.Full Story >
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.Full Story >
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.Full Story >
Starz just gave you a very good reason to attend this year's New York Comic Con.Full Story >
Starz just gave you a very good reason to attend this year's New York Comic Con.Full Story >
"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6Full Story >
"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6Full Story >
The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip ragsFull Story >
The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip ragsFull Story >