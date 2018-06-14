DJ Fontana, Elvis Presley's drummer, dies at 87

D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(RNN) - D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.

His wife reported his death Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The rock 'n' roll pioneer died in his sleep Wednesday in Nashville, she said.

The sideman, along with bandmates Bill Black and Scotty Moore, helped Elvis bring rock 'n' roll to a nationwide audience. He performed with The King on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and for such hits as "Hound Dog," and "Jailhouse Rock."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Fontana in 2009.

Fontana was born March 15, 1931. He performed on the Louisiana Hayride, a radio show in his hometown of Shreveport, when he was hired to play with Elvis in 1955.

He would stay on with Presley through the '50s and continue working with him in recording sessions in the '60s, including a reunion for the 1968 Christmas TV special.

"I just learned how to stay out of their way and let them do what they had to," said Fontana of the band in a 1987 interview, per the Rock Hall. "It sounded better to me that way."

Fontana and Moore reunited in 1997 to make the album "All the Kings' Men," with the help of music all-stars including Keith Richards and Jeff Beck.

