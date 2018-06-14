Ohio agency to take over probe of township trustee's death

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's criminal investigative agency will probe the death of a township trustee whose body was found in a lake last year with multiple stab wounds.
The Medina Gazette reports a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the agency will give a "fresh set of eyes" to the examination of Lafayette Township Trustee Byron Macron's death. The 45-year-old Macron was reported missing in December 2016. His body was found by a kayaker the following February.
An attorney says Macron's widow is pleased Medina County's prosecutor and sheriff's office turned over the investigation.
Macron's cause of death remains undetermined. A coroner said there wasn't any water in Macron's lungs, indicating he might have died before going into Chippewa Lake, and that none of the six stab wounds killed him.
Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
You fall or injure your ankle. Next you gauge your pain and ask: “Did I fracture my ankle or is it a sprain?” This scenario accounts for one of the most common lower extremity injuries.Full Story >
You fall or injure your ankle. Next you gauge your pain and ask: “Did I fracture my ankle or is it a sprain?” This scenario accounts for one of the most common lower extremity injuries.Full Story >
Andy Beshear today filed the lawsuit alleging the pharmacy/distributor failed to monitor shipments of large quantities of opioids through 70 Walgreens locations in the state.Full Story >
Andy Beshear today filed the lawsuit alleging the pharmacy/distributor failed to monitor shipments of large quantities of opioids through 70 Walgreens locations in the state.Full Story >
For the first time, Winton Woods City Schools will be on the road bringing free lunches to students in the community to make sure they receive nutritious meals during the summer months.Full Story >
For the first time, Winton Woods City Schools will be on the road bringing free lunches to students in the community to make sure they receive nutritious meals during the summer months.Full Story >