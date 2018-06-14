Ohio agency to take over probe of township trustee's death

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's criminal investigative agency will probe the death of a township trustee whose body was found in a lake last year with multiple stab wounds.

The Medina Gazette reports a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the agency will give a "fresh set of eyes" to the examination of Lafayette Township Trustee Byron Macron's death. The 45-year-old Macron was reported missing in December 2016. His body was found by a kayaker the following February.

An attorney says Macron's widow is pleased Medina County's prosecutor and sheriff's office turned over the investigation.

Macron's cause of death remains undetermined. A coroner said there wasn't any water in Macron's lungs, indicating he might have died before going into Chippewa Lake, and that none of the six stab wounds killed him.

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.