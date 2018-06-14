North Dakota mayor re-elected with all 3 of town's votes

RUSO, N.D. (AP) - The man believed to be North Dakota's oldest mayor has breezed to another term, winning unanimously in a vote that saw 100 percent turnout.
Ruso Mayor Bruce Lorenz captured all three votes cast in the state's smallest incorporated city, the Minot Daily News reported .
The 86-year-old retired rural mail carrier estimates he's been mayor for more than three decades. He said he forgot Tuesday was election day until his daughter reminded him.
"I'll have to go down the street and see if I can find a cigar," he quipped.
Recent health issues have caused Lorenz to move into an assisted living facility in Minot, which may limit his duties as mayor.
"My health went to pot this spring," he said. "I can't even walk anymore without a walker. Life gives us some strange roads. We'll see what takes place."
Lorenz said he'll still serve as mayor. He does have a platform - he wants to get rural water service in the McLean County town.
"We need rural water but it's too expensive for just a couple of people," he said. "Ruso is pretty small all right."
In the only other contest on Tuesday's ballot, Terry Roloson was re-elected to City Council after also garnering all three votes cast.
Ruso is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Minot.
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
