Authorities: 1 killed in police standoff; another found dead

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say deputies in a standoff at an Ohio home with a man wanted on an arrest warrant fatally shot him and then found another man dead inside the home.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that authorities say a Franklin County SWAT team was called Wednesday to help as Pike County deputies tried to serve a warrant on a man wanted in Scioto County. The charges included drug trafficking and resisting arrest.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk told the newspaper it appears that SWAT team deputies exchanged fire with the wanted man after he fired at them and he was killed.
Investigators are trying to determine how the second man died. No officers were reported injured.
Pike County authorities said Thursday that no other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.Full Story >
A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A bunny ban in Norwood has some residents banding together.Full Story >
A bunny ban in Norwood has some residents banding together.Full Story >
The Arlington Memorial Gardens is making it easier for visitors to find their friends and relatives who are buried on the grounds of their 165-acre memorial park in Springfield Township.Full Story >
The Arlington Memorial Gardens is making it easier for visitors to find their friends and relatives who are buried on the grounds of their 165-acre memorial park in Springfield Township.Full Story >
Andy Beshear today filed the lawsuit alleging the pharmacy/distributor failed to monitor shipments of large quantities of opioids through 70 Walgreens locations in the state.Full Story >
Andy Beshear today filed the lawsuit alleging the pharmacy/distributor failed to monitor shipments of large quantities of opioids through 70 Walgreens locations in the state.Full Story >