Norwood family hoping to change ordinance to keep pet bunny

Currently, the ordinance bans residents from keeping certain animals including rabbits, ducks, goats and sheep. (Source: Pixabay)

A bunny ban in Norwood has some residents banding together.

“They’re pets, they’re a part of the family,” Jeanne Stanton said, a Norwoodian now fighting to keep “Smokey,” her family’s pet rabbit.

The Stanton family is working to get a city ordinance changed at Norwood City Hall.

Currently, the ordinance bans residents from keeping certain animals including rabbits, ducks, goats and sheep. It also prohibits pitbull terriers.

“I would have to ask them why because I can point out lots of reasons rabbits and good as pets,” Stanton said.

The issue is expected to go before Norwood City Council on June 26 at 7 pm.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Norwood council members about the issue, who were not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.