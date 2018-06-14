Ex-political consultant testifies in Kentucky bribery trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former political consultant says a an ex-state official in prison for a kickback scheme wanted to expand his operation to the Kentucky Retirement Systems but was thwarted by a political rival in former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration.

Former Democratic political consultant Larry O'Bryan testified Thursday during the fourth day of lobbyist Jim Sullivan's bribery trial. O'Bryan said former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer tried to have him appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board.

But O'Bryan said his appointment was blocked by Mike Haydon, Beshear's chief of staff who was battling with Longmeyer about awarding state contracts to political donors.

O'Bryan also testified Sullivan delivered $5,000 to him. O'Bryan said he gave the money to Longmeyer to make sure he would award a contract to a company Sullivan represented.

