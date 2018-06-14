Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.
William C. Toran, 19, Jaemeon Bishop, 18, and Christian Walker, 19, are being held in Hamilton County Jail on misdemeanor assault charges.
A bunny ban in Norwood has some residents banding together.
The Arlington Memorial Gardens is making it easier for visitors to find their friends and relatives who are buried on the grounds of their 165-acre memorial park in Springfield Township.
