Cincinnati police: BB gun drive-by suspects arrested

Christian Walker (From left), 19, Jaemeon Bishop, 18, and William Toran, 19, are charged with assault in connection to two BB gun drive-by shootings in Oakley and Hyde Park. (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with Oakley and Hyde Park pellet gun drive-by shootings, according to Cincinnati Police.

William C. Toran, 19, Jaemeon Bishop, 18, and Christian Walker, 19, are being held in Hamilton County Jail on misdemeanor assault charges.

They were stopped around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2007 Gold Kia reported to be involved in both shootings, one of which happened just before their arrest.

Court records say they shot an airsoft BB gun out the window of a vehicle and hit a man while he was walking his dog on Erie Avenue on May 22, injuring the man's arm.

Additionally, records say they shot a pellet gun out the car window at a woman at The Oak Tavern on Wednesday night. The shot caused minor injury to the woman's hip, and she refused medical attention.

The teenagers are scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

