New leader named to Kentucky child welfare agency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has named a new leader for its child welfare agency.
A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says Elizabeth Caywood has been named acting commissioner of the Department for Community Based Services.
Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan says Caywood has 19 years of experience with the agency, most recently as chief of staff for Commissioner Adria Johnson, who recently announced she was stepping down.
Johnson's departure comes amid continuing turnover at the human services cabinet under the administration of Gov. Matt Bevin administration.
Caywood said she is honored to serve in the role and can contribute a unique perspective on making improvements at the agency.
