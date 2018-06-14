Father's Day spending could hit $15.3 billion this year

The average Father’s Day spending per person is $133. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – Folks are digging deep this year for the dads in their lives.

Total Father’s Day spending is expected to hit $15.3 billion, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

More than 75 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday, spending an average of $133 per person.

The most popular gifts are:

Clothing - $2.2 billion

Gift cards - $2.1 billion

Consumer electronics - $1.8

Growing in popularity are so-called “special outing” gifts, things like concerts, sporting events or dinner.

“Special outing gifts have steadily grown in popularity,” said Phil Rist with Prosper Insights.

“These consumers, especially those between 18 and 24 years old, want to offer something to their dad’s that is unique, thoughtful and allows for quality time on dad’s special day.”

