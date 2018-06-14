Raycom launches InvestigateTV app on Roku

Raycom Media, the parent company of FOX19 NOW, announced the launch of InvestigateTV, an innovative over-the-top app designed to deliver quality, impactful on-demand journalism content.

InvestigateTV is available now on Roku and will be released to other digital streaming services soon. Raycom Media President and CEO Pat LaPlatney made the announcement Thursday at the annual Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in Orlando, FL.

"We know viewers are interested in meaningful investigations that dig deeper into issues they face in their everyday lives," LaPlatney said. "We are thrilled to offer InvestigateTV, a place to highlight the tremendous efforts of our Raycom Media National Investigative Unit and our outstanding content partners.

"This gives us the ability to aggregate investigative materials, including stories that our local stations generate. Then it is bundled into one easy on-demand viewing experience."

InvestigateTV is the result of a dynamic collaboration involving broadcasters like FOX19 NOW, a nonprofit newsroom and a top journalism school, all invested in the importance of investigative work.

The OTT app will showcase long-form reporting from Raycom Media and a select group of partners including ProPublica, News21 at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism, and NerdWallet.

"Raycom Media’s commitment to investigative journalism makes it an ideal partner for the award-winning News21 national student investigative reporting project," said Len Downie, Weil Family Professor of Journalism at the Cronkite School.

In addition, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is investing $188,000 in Pulitzer Prize-winning ProPublica, so the nonprofit news organization can collaborate with Raycom in producing original reporting.

"We are thrilled to expand ProPublica's video journalism into new platforms through this exciting partnership with Raycom Media," said Stephen Engelberg, ProPublica editor-in-chief. "We look forward to reaching new audiences, bringing greater attention to our investigations, and heightening our ability to spur impact."

InvestigateTV highlights in-depth stories that matter most to viewers. Raycom Media Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik said the team is a watchdog and a resource for consumers.

"We hold public officials accountable. Stories from Raycom Media's award-winning journalists and partners focus on government corruption, corporate greed, and healthcare," Zurik said. "Our consumer-focused journalism gives viewers practical tips to save money on everything from cable bills to prescriptions."

Viewers can search “InvestigateTV” to find the app on Roku devices. InvestigateTV will be added to Amazon Fire and Apple TV later this year.

InvestigateTV is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and more information can be found on InvestigateTV.com.

