'Only in Cincinnati': Flying 3-way takes a cite out of SUV

Wednesday’s forecast turned out to be cloudy with a chance of chili-spaghetti for one driver in White Oak.
Pictures posted by Knab Auto Body Shop show a Jeep Compass with a side rear view, hanging on by a wire.
The culprit? A Cincinnati 3-way.
The auto body shop says the driver told them the SUV was hit by a 3-way while driving to work, adding it’s an “only in Cincinnati” moment.
A woman who commented on the Facebook post claiming to be the owner of the SUV wrote that --at first -- she thought it was a rock.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.Full Story >
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.Full Story >
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.Full Story >
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.Full Story >
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.Full Story >
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.Full Story >
Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."Full Story >
Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."Full Story >
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.Full Story >
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.Full Story >