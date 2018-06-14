'Only in Cincinnati': Flying 3-way takes a cite out of SUV

Wednesday’s forecast turned out to be cloudy with a chance of chili-spaghetti for one driver in White Oak.

Pictures posted by Knab Auto Body Shop show a Jeep Compass with a side rear view, hanging on by a wire.

The culprit? A Cincinnati 3-way.

The auto body shop says the driver told them the SUV was hit by a 3-way while driving to work, adding it’s an “only in Cincinnati” moment.

A woman who commented on the Facebook post claiming to be the owner of the SUV wrote that --at first -- she thought it was a rock.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.