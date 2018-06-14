Dog suddenly dies during trip to Petco for vaccination - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dog suddenly dies during trip to Petco for vaccination

Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot. (Source: WCVB/CNN) Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

LEOMINSTER, MA (WCVB/CNN) - Chi Chi always loved a good scratch, but her family now only has pictures to remember her after she died during a trip to Petco.

“I looked down and my dog is laying down on the ground covered in blood,” Chi Chi’s owner Jennifer DeLeon said.

She had taken her dog to get a vaccination at a Petco in Leominster, about 40 miles northwest of Boston.

DeLeon was shopping for collars while Chi Chi was getting a rabies shot when she heard a commotion.

“And they’re like, ‘we’re sorry, but your dog’s not going to make it,’” DeLeon said.

It’s not clear what exactly happened, but Petco said it was looking into the matter.

 “The health and safety of pets is always our top priority and we take this situation very seriously,” the pet store said. “We’re conducting a thorough investigation to understand everything we can about Chi Chi’s untimely passing.”

The family had Chi Chi for eight years and the loss is devastating to them. It wasn’t something they expected to happen during a trip to Petco.

“It’s just a rabies shot, simple,” DeLeon said. “She’s had it done there before so I felt safe.”

Copyright 2018 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.

    •   
