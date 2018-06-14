Air quality advisory issued for Friday

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for parts of the Tri-State on Friday.

The advisory is for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio, Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky and Dearborn in Indiana.

During Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions:

Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap.

Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation.

Combine trips or eliminating unnecessary vehicle trips.

Keep your vehicle maintained with properly inflated tires and timely oil changes.

Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days.

Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on Air Quality Advisory days.

Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings.

Suspend use of fire pits, campfires and charcoal grills on Air Quality Advisory days.

Conserve electricity by turning out lights and unplugging unused appliances and electronics.

