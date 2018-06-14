Sheriff: Man who fired at deputies suspect in 2 slayings

TRENTON, Ohio (AP) - A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies and allegedly killed his girlfriend's mother during an hours-long standoff is suspected of fatally shooting another woman earlier.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Thursday that the man who shot himself in Wednesday's standoff in the small city of Trenton is expected to be charged.
The sheriff says the man is suspected of killing 27-year-old Megan Motter on Tuesday and dumping her body along a Madison Township road. Jones says that investigation led deputies to the Trenton home Wednesday.
The sheriff says the suspect held his girlfriend, her sister and their mother hostage before shooting the mother and turning the gun on himself. Deputies found 63-year-old Sharon McCleary's body inside the home after the standoff.
