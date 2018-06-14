Police investigating fatal Mason crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police investigating fatal Mason crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Police investigating fatal accident at Reading and Snider Rd. (Source: WXIX) Police investigating fatal accident at Reading and Snider Rd. (Source: WXIX)
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Mason Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Reading and Snider Road.

Police confirmed one fatality and said another victim is in critical condition.

No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly