Police investigating fatal Mason crash

Police investigating fatal accident at Reading and Snider Rd. (Source: WXIX)

Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Mason Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Reading and Snider Road.

Police confirmed one fatality and said another victim is in critical condition.

No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

