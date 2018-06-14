NV teen killed another, glorified it on social media, in Russian Roulette-style game

Jaiden Caruso, 16, and Kody Harlan, 17, were arrested in the case. (Source: KSNV/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/CNN)

HENDERSON, NV (KSNV/KVVU/CNN) - A high school student in Nevada was killed during a Russian Roulette-like game, in a shocking case that included the teen who pulled the trigger posting videos and bragging about it on social media.

Police in Henderson, outside Las Vegas, are hoping more witnesses come forward in the shooting death.

According to the arrest report, 17-year-old Matthew Minkler was killed, shot in the face by 16-year-old Jaiden Caruso.

"It just seems very macabre and morbid and something you don't see with juveniles," Scott Williams with Henderson Police told KSNV.

Henderson Police said Caruso even posted videos while Minkler was still bleeding on the floor.

"This is one of those cases that just kind of shocked the consciousness of anyone that knows about the details of the case,” Williams said.

Hours later, before Caruso and 17-year-old Kody Harlan were picked up for recklessly driving a stolen car, police said they admitted to going back to the house to clean up the blood.

They said they dragged Minkler’s body downstairs and into a closet.

The teens also stole Minkler’s wallet, swiping $300 for drugs and new shoes for Caruso – since, according to the report, blood had stained his.

Williams called it "true, real heinous acts committed by people that seem to show no remorse or callus for this."

Minkler's family however said they didn't believe their son would ever take that risk. They believe Minkler was deliberately murdered.

"I don't believe that Russian Roulette stuff, none of my family does," his father, Steven Minkler, told KVVU. "I think - we all think - it was premeditated. They were taking him there to kill him in the first place."

Williams acknowledged there were questions unanswered. He said police believe other teens may have witnessed the murder first-hand or saw it on social media.

"There's evidence that's indicating there's probably more to the story than that," he said to KVVU. "Which is really why we're putting a message out for witnesses to come forward."

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring into a GoFundMe account for Minkler’s family.

One student said, "He made my days at Silverado so much better even when he'd simply smile at me and say ‘Hi’ in the school hallways."

Both Caruso and Harlan will be tried as adults.

Minkler's family is making plans for a vigil and funeral.

