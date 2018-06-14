NKY museum dedicated to ventriloquism

There is only museum in the world dedicated to ventriloquism and it is located right in Northern Kentucky.

The Vent Haven Museum houses over more than 900 dummies, along with photos, scripts, and other memorabilia from around the world. New for the Vent Haven Museum this season are regularly scheduled tours each Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Vent Haven Museum started as a Cincinnati native William Shakespeare Berger’s private collection. As he increased his collection over 40 years, Mr. Berger wished that he could share his collection with the world. With help from his attorney, John R.S. Brooking, the two established a charitable foundation for the collection making it into the museum it is today.

The museum is also open seven days a week with guided tours, but only by advanced appointment. To book your tour visit https://www.venthaven.org/schedule-a-tour.

