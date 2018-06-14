Map: 'Finding Dory' is America's favorite Pixar movie

Finding Dory carried 16 states, according to the report. (Source: CableTV.com)

(RNN) – From sea to shining sea, you’ll find Americans who love "Finding Dory."

That, at least, is according to a report compiled tracking each state’s favorite Pixar movie.

The website CableTV.com went through Google Trends data to map out the animation studio’s most-beloved film in every corner of the country.

"Finding Dory" fans stretch from the West Coast (Oregon) to the Upper Midwest (North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan) to the Southeast (Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina) to the Mid-Atlantic (West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania) to New England (Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island).

It even has an outpost in the Plains, in Kansas.

CableTV’s blog post on the map notes: “'Finding Dory' is more than eight times as popular as 'Finding Nemo!'”

The latter, for what it’s worth, is best-liked in Missouri and Hawaii.

The "Monsters, Inc." and "Toy Story" franchises fill up most of the rest of the map, carrying 12 states, including Texas, and eight states, including Florida, respectively.

California, with the nation’s largest Hispanic population, went for 2017’s ode to Dia de los Muertos, "Coco."

The smallest imprint on the map went to "Up," which took just Washington, DC.

According to CableTV, love for all 20 Pixar films was widespread, and “not a single one was left off the list.”

Utah especially has a diverse appreciation for Pixar, with seven titles tying for first place – "Cars 3," "A Bug’s Life," "Brave," "Inside Out," "Monsters, Inc.," "The Incredibles" and "Up."

