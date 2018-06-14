Map: 'Finding Dory' is America's favorite Pixar movie

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.Full Story >
Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.Full Story >
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.Full Story >
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.Full Story >
Finding Dory fans stretch from the West Coast to the Upper Midwest to the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic to New England.Full Story >
Finding Dory fans stretch from the West Coast to the Upper Midwest to the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic to New England.Full Story >
"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6Full Story >
"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6Full Story >
The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip ragsFull Story >
The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip ragsFull Story >