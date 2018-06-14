1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside dentist office northwest of Denver; suspect in custody

Police say the shooting suspect is in custody. (Source: KMGH)

Westminster, CO (RNN) – One victim has died after a shooting behind a dentist's office northwest of Denver on Thursday.

Two children and two adults were shot Thursday afternoon.

After a search, police later announced the suspect was in custody.

“This is all very upsetting,” Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told the The Denver Post.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the busy area that has retail businesses and offices.

Shooting occurred at 3:05 in parking lot of business at 80/Sheridan. Ofc discovered 4 GSW vics when they arrived on scene. All victims transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

In a release on Thursday night, Westminster Police said they were "working through the investigative process" and " anticipate releasing additional information later this evening."

