1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside dentist office northwest of Denver; suspect in custody

Westminster, CO (RNN) – One victim has died after a shooting behind a dentist's office northwest of Denver on Thursday.

Two children and two adults were shot Thursday afternoon.

After a search, police later announced the suspect was in custody.

“This is all very upsetting,” Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told the The Denver Post

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the busy area that has retail businesses and offices.

In a release on Thursday night, Westminster Police said they were "working through the investigative process" and " anticipate releasing additional information later this evening."

