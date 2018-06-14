1 juvenile killed, 3 victims injured in shooting near Denver; suspect in custody

Police say one victim has died. The shooting suspect is in custody. (Source: KMGH)

WESTMINSTER, CO (RNN) – One juvenile male has died and his brother and mother are in critical condition after a shooting outside a dentist's office northwest of Denver on Thursday afternoon.

Police announced late Thursday night that the victim had "succumbed to his injuries."

Four people - an adult female and her two male children, and an unrelated adult male - were shot in the parking lot outside the dentist's office around 3 p.m.

Police said the man is expected to survive. The woman and her surviving son "sustained life-threatening injuries and are in critical condition," as of late Thursday night.

The victims' identities haven't been released.

After a search following the shooting, police announced the suspect was in custody. They haven't released the suspect's identity due to the "ongoing nature of this investigation."

Police haven't yet determined a motive for the shooting.

"This is all very upsetting," Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told the The Denver Post.

Witnesses had reported hearing multiple gunshots in the busy area, which has retail businesses and offices.

Shooting occurred at 3:05 in parking lot of business at 80/Sheridan. Ofc discovered 4 GSW vics when they arrived on scene. All victims transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

