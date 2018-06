4 shot outside dentist office northwest of Denver, suspect at large

Police say the shooting suspect is at large. (Source: KMGH)

Westminster, CO (RNN) – Two children and two adults were shot behind a dentist’s office northwest of Denver, the Denver Post reported.

“This is all very upsetting,” Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said. The shooting suspect is at large.

Police said they're looking for a 4-door black Toyota with Colorado license plate NPQ 091.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the busy area that has retail businesses and offices.

Shooting occurred at 3:05 in parking lot of business at 80/Sheridan. Ofc discovered 4 GSW vics when they arrived on scene. All victims transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.