4 shot outside dentist office northwest of Denver, suspect at large

Police say the shooting suspect is at large. (Source: KMGH) Police say the shooting suspect is at large. (Source: KMGH)

Westminster, CO (RNN) – Two children and two adults were shot behind a dentist’s office northwest of Denver, the Denver Post reported.

“This is all very upsetting,” Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said. The shooting suspect is at large.

Police said they're looking for a 4-door black Toyota with Colorado license plate NPQ 091. 

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the busy area that has retail businesses and offices.

