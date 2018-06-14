4 shot outside dentist office northwest of Denver, suspect in cu - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

4 shot outside dentist office northwest of Denver, suspect in custody

Police say the shooting suspect is at large. (Source: KMGH) Police say the shooting suspect is at large. (Source: KMGH)

Westminster, CO (RNN) – Two children and two adults were shot behind a dentist’s office northwest of Denver on Thursday.

After a search, police later announced the suspect was in custody.

“This is all very upsetting,” Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke told the The Denver Post

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the busy area that has retail businesses and offices.

