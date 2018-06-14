Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. In the year since Scalise and others w... (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. In the year since Scalise and others w...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.

Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries in the June 2017 shooting, but returned to work last fall. He was walking with the aid of one crutch before the game, but took the field without it.

He said before the game, "I know how lucky I am to be alive." Scalise said he was starting at second base despite his physical limitations, which "tells you how bad the talent level is."

He told Fox News Channel, "I can field balls and still make the throw at first." And he proved it to start the game.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsTrump-Kim summitMore>>

  • After AT&T's win, here comes the expected Comcast-Fox bid

    After AT&T's win, here comes the expected Comcast-Fox bid

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:23:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    Full Story >

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    Full Story >

  • After summit, North Korea shows Trump in striking new light

    After summit, North Korea shows Trump in striking new light

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 09:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:22:29 GMT
    (KRT via AP Video). In this image made from video released by KRT on June 14, 2018, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiling at the media as he shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump while his sister Kim Yo Jong, left, looks on during a sum...(KRT via AP Video). In this image made from video released by KRT on June 14, 2018, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiling at the media as he shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump while his sister Kim Yo Jong, left, looks on during a sum...
    North Koreans are getting a new look at U.S. President Donald Trump after his summit with Kim Jong Un and it's a far cry from the dotard label their government slapped on him last year. But how long will it last?.Full Story >
    North Koreans are getting a new look at U.S. President Donald Trump after his summit with Kim Jong Un and it's a far cry from the dotard label their government slapped on him last year. But how long will it last?.Full Story >

  • Watchdog: Comey 'insubordinate,' not biased in Clinton probe

    Watchdog: Comey 'insubordinate,' not biased in Clinton probe

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:17:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:22:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investig...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investig...

    The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.

    Full Story >

    The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly