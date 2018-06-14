Police: 2 found in car with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds were found in a car Thursday evening.

The victims were found around 8:15 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe the two people, found in the 900 block of Dana Avenue near Reading Road, were in the process of being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the shooting may have taken place at another location before the victims were taken to this location.

