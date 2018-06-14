Kellogg's initiates Honey Smacks recall after Salmonella warning

Kellogg’s was contacted by the FDA and CDC with reports of illnesses linked to Honey Smacks. (Source: Kellogg's)

(RNN) – Kellogg’s is recalling boxes of its Honey Smacks cereal after a potential link to Salmonella.

In a release on Thursday, the company characterized the recall as voluntary. It said 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages were being recalled.

According to the release, Kellogg’s was contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with reports of illnesses linked to Honey Smacks.

The company said it has “launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks.”

The company listed identifying details for the products:

15.3-ounce packages with UPC code 3800039103

23-ounce packages with UPC code 3800014810

Both versions have a best if used date of June 14, 2018-June 14, 2019.

PRODUCT RECALL ALERT: Kellogg’s is recalling Honey Smacks cereal in 15.3 and 23 oz packages with UPC codes 3800039103, 3800014810 due to the possible presence of Salmonella. https://t.co/LVqujYqUpK pic.twitter.com/8eS6uB6YgM — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 14, 2018

Other countries where Kellogg’s maintains some distribution and which may be affected include Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Tahiti and Caribbean nations. U.S. territories Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands are included in this group, as well.

For more information consumers are directed to call 1-800-962-1413. The number is live Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.