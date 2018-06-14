Police looking for man after seemingly random shooting at Ky. residence

Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month. (Wilder police)

Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month.

Investigators say a suspect entered a Wilder residence and began shooting at victims, though nobody was injured during the incident. They say the victims did not know the shooter, and the incident appeared to be random.

Nothing was taken from the residence.

The suspect is described as a white heavy-set man with a receding hairline, possibly in his 40s. Authorities say he was wearing glasses and a gray T-shirt during the incident. He is believed to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored truck, police said.

The victims are cooperating with the investigation and it appears there is no criminal activity related.

Wilder police have released a sketch of the suspect. Those with information should call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622 or the Wilder Police Department at 859-581-8863.

