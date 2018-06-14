AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs

"I should have stayed in bed today," Donald Dick jokes outside his Symmes Township home, sitting next to his wife Carol.Full Story >
More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead.Full Story >
The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.Full Story >
Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month.Full Story >
Theme parks can be really pricey, and the tickets are just the start of it. We've got some tips for saving on all of the extras.Full Story >
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileFull Story >
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandFull Story >
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.Full Story >
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.Full Story >
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnFull Story >
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoFull Story >
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
