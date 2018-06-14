FDA adds to list of states impacted by cut-melon salmonella outbreak

The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations. (Pixabay)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide illnesses that may be linked to cut melons.

The FDA is sharing additional distribution information that identifies retail locations that may have received potentially contaminated product subject to the recall.

The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.

The full list of states with the potentially contaminated product now includes:

Alabama

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Additional retail locations may be added as more information is received by the FDA. Click or tap here for more information.

