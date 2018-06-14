FDA adds to list of states impacted by cut-melon salmonella outb - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FDA adds to list of states impacted by cut-melon salmonella outbreak

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide illnesses that may be linked to cut melons.

The FDA is sharing additional distribution information that identifies retail locations that may have received potentially contaminated product subject to the recall.

The full list of states with the potentially contaminated product now includes:

  • Alabama
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Additional retail locations may be added as more information is received by the FDA. Click or tap here for more information.

