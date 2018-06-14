'I am sorry wrong house': Woman wakes up to dogs barking at strange man

"I should have stayed in bed today," Donald Dick jokes outside his Symmes Township home, sitting next to his wife Carol.

Dickson Donre, 43, is accused of entering the couple's home Thursday around 8 a.m. after Donald Dick had left.

The suspect came through an unlocked front door, but the stranger wasn't getting by Max the dog, who knew the guy wasn't supposed to be there.

"All of a sudden my dogs were going crazy, and I jumped up out of bed and ran in to see what was going on, and a man was standing inside my house," said Carol Dick.

Donre was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Court records suggest he was drunk.

After Donre was confronted, Carol Dick said he left the house and stood at her screen door and said, "I am sorry wrong house." That is when he ran from the home, according to her, and was chased by her husband and son who she had called right away.

Donald Dick said they caught up with him a street over and tried to ask why Donre was in their house. He never got his answer.

Donre has been jailed with a $2,000 bond.

