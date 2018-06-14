Kentucky man to be sentenced in Sen. Rand Paul attack

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor is set to be sentenced in federal court for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.
Rene Boucher pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher says the attack was triggered by Paul stacking yard debris near his property line. Paul suffered broken ribs in the November attack.
A federal judge will sentence Boucher Friday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where the two men live.
Federal prosecutors have signaled they'll seek a 21-month prison sentence, but Boucher has asked for probation.
In a statement this week, Paul dismissed the notion the men had a yard dispute. He says that "justifies such violence and misses the point."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
