New sculpture to recognize city's Prohibition history

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city once considered ground zero for Prohibition is unveiling a sculpture commemorating the city's role in the movement.
Officials in Westerville in suburban Columbus planned to dedicate the sculpture, "The American Issue" by artist Matthew Gray Palmer, on Friday evening.
The sculpture recalls the era when Westerville was a village of 1,500 residents, many of whom moved to central Ohio to establish the Anti-Saloon League.
A wedge recalling the way Prohibition divided the country and a split barrel are among the privately funded sculpture's images.
Friday's event includes music, games and - of course - nonalcoholic beverages in the form of root beer floats.
Prohibition was enacted as the 18th Amendment in 1920 and repealed in 1933.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
