Trump says he won't sign 'moderate' GOP immigration bill - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump says he won't sign 'moderate' GOP immigration bill

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gestures while speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gestures while speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 7, 2018, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said Thursday he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates childr... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 7, 2018, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said Thursday he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates childr...
(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). People line up to protest U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and immigration reform at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Ind. Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). People line up to protest U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and immigration reform at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Ind. Thursday, June 14, 2018.
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b... (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...
(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Homeland Security buses enter the Federal Correctional facility in Victorville, Calif., on Friday, June 8, 2018. More than 1,600 people arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, including parents who have been separated ... (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Homeland Security buses enter the Federal Correctional facility in Victorville, Calif., on Friday, June 8, 2018. More than 1,600 people arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, including parents who have been separated ...

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • House GOP unveils bill for young immigrants, $25B for border

    House GOP unveils bill for young immigrants, $25B for border

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:16 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:10:40 GMT
    (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Demonstrators line up to protest U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and immigration reform at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Ind. Thursday, June 14, 2018.(Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP). Demonstrators line up to protest U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and immigration reform at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Ind. Thursday, June 14, 2018.

    House Republicans unveil a draft immigration bill that gives young immigrants here illegally a path to citizenship, beefs up border security and ends longtime preference for family visas.

    Full Story >

    House Republicans unveil a draft immigration bill that gives young immigrants here illegally a path to citizenship, beefs up border security and ends longtime preference for family visas.

    Full Story >

  • GOP lawmakers decry family separations as WH defends policy

    GOP lawmakers decry family separations as WH defends policy

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:27:58 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:31:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 7, 2018, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said Thursday he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates childr...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 7, 2018, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said Thursday he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates childr...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates children from their parents at the southern border.Full Story >
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's not comfortable with a Trump administration policy that separates children from their parents at the southern border.Full Story >

  • Sessions cites Bible to defend separating immigrant families

    Sessions cites Bible to defend separating immigrant families

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:57:57 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:21:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington. Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration’s policy of separating parents from the children after they ent...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington. Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration’s policy of separating parents from the children after they ent...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally.Full Story >
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally.Full Story >

By MATTHEW DALY, KEVIN FREKING and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday he would not sign a "moderate" immigration bill being finalized by House Republicans, igniting confusion on Capitol Hill over a GOP bill that Trump's allies believed had his support.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said that Trump backs the emerging immigration compromise between the party's battling conservative and moderate wings. GOP aides said Trump's remark caught party leaders off-guard, and White House officials did not immediately respond to requests to clarify the president's comment.

Republicans leaders plan campaign-season votes next week on the middle-ground bill and a hard-right alternative. Both bills contain stringent security provisions and money to build Trump's proposed wall with Mexico, but only the compromise measure gives young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children a chance to ultimately become citizens.

The conservative measure is virtually certain to be rejected due to opposition and moderate Republicans and perhaps all Democrats. The compromise bill's fate is less clear, with some conservatives opposing it for not going far enough. Trump's endorsement has been viewed as critical if it is to have a chance of passage.

"I'm looking at both of them," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one."

Many Republicans view the House votes as important election-year statements to voters on where they stand on immigration. Conservatives are leery of legislation protecting from deportation immigrants who arrived illegally, calling it amnesty. Centrists, many from districts with many Hispanic and moderate voters, want to demonstrate they're trying to protect the immigrants.

In a further confusing note, Trump added, "I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that. We have to have the wall. Don't have the wall, there's no bill."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized Trump's stance.

"When the president says he's not going to sign it, just shows how low his standards are," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPolitics in the USMore>>

  • AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:20:04 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.Full Story >
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.Full Story >

  • Trump says FBI 'plotting against my election'

    Trump says FBI 'plotting against my election'

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:42 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:11:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    An inspector general report condemning the FBI's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation blasts former FBI Director James Comey but denies total vindication to the president who fired him.Full Story >
    An inspector general report condemning the FBI's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation blasts former FBI Director James Comey but denies total vindication to the president who fired him.Full Story >

  • Trump says he won't sign 'moderate' GOP immigration bill

    Trump says he won't sign 'moderate' GOP immigration bill

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:28:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:11:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gestures while speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, June 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gestures while speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

    Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

    Full Story >

    Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly