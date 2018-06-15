Governor appoints new county judge-executive in Kentucky

ELKTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has made an appointment to fill an open seat for a county judge-executive.

Democrat Michael Todd Mansfield will take the job as Todd County's top official.

Mansfield is a former bank president who works for an appraisal company in Hopkinsville. He is also a Hopkinsville Community College Foundation board member.

He was appointed to serve out the term of former Todd County Judge-Executive Daryl Greenfield, who resigned earlier this year.

Mansfield won the Democrat primary race in May, and he has no general election opponent in the fall.

