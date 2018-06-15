Governor appoints new county judge-executive in Kentucky

ELKTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has made an appointment to fill an open seat for a county judge-executive.
Democrat Michael Todd Mansfield will take the job as Todd County's top official.
Mansfield is a former bank president who works for an appraisal company in Hopkinsville. He is also a Hopkinsville Community College Foundation board member.
He was appointed to serve out the term of former Todd County Judge-Executive Daryl Greenfield, who resigned earlier this year.
Mansfield won the Democrat primary race in May, and he has no general election opponent in the fall.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"I should have stayed in bed today," Donald Dick jokes outside his Symmes Township home, sitting next to his wife Carol.Full Story >
"I should have stayed in bed today," Donald Dick jokes outside his Symmes Township home, sitting next to his wife Carol.Full Story >
More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead.Full Story >
More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead.Full Story >
The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.Full Story >
The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.Full Story >
Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month.Full Story >
Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month.Full Story >
Theme parks can be really pricey, and the tickets are just the start of it. We've got some tips for saving on all of the extras.Full Story >
Theme parks can be really pricey, and the tickets are just the start of it. We've got some tips for saving on all of the extras.Full Story >