Man who shot officer during drug raid found guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of shooting an Ohio narcotics detective during a drug raid at a Toledo home has been found guilty.
Jamaine Hill was sentenced to 47 years in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of multiple counts of assault in connection with the shooting that injured Detective Jason Picking.
Prosecutors say Hill fired five shots at SWAT team members who were executing a search warrant at the 39-year-old's home in November 2017. One struck Picking in the face and shattered his jaw.
Hill says he thought someone was breaking into his home.
Picking has returned to work, but still faces additional surgeries. He declined to comment after Thursday's hearing.
Hill's attorney tells The Blade that he intends to appeal the jury's verdict.
