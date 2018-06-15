Police identify women killed in Ohio crime rampage

TRENTON, Ohio (AP) - Police have identified two women believed to have been killed by a man that led officers on an hours-long standoff in southwest Ohio.
The Butler County Sheriff's office says the 45-year-old suspect shot and killed 27-year-old Megan Motter and dumped her body in Madison Township.
The investigation into Motter's death led deputies to an apartment in Trenton Wednesday, where they say the suspect shot at them and took three women hostage.
Negotiators tried to talk the man out of the home, but he turned his gun on himself. Officers later found 63-year-old Sharon McCleary dead inside with a gunshot wound.
The suspect has been hospitalized, and is expected to live.
Police have yet to file charges.
