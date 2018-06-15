AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Thousands of anti-poverty activists have launched a campaign in recent weeks modeled after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People's Campaign of 1968. Like the push 50 years ago, advocates are hoping to draw attention to those struggling with deep poverty from Appalachia to the Mississippi Delta, from the American Southwest to California's farm country.
The latest effort is led by reverends out of North Carolina and New York, who are encouraging activists in 40 states to take part in acts of civil disobedience, teach-ins and demonstrations to force communities to address poverty. They say only a "moral revival" can bring it to the nation's consciousness.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"I should have stayed in bed today," Donald Dick jokes outside his Symmes Township home, sitting next to his wife Carol.Full Story >
"I should have stayed in bed today," Donald Dick jokes outside his Symmes Township home, sitting next to his wife Carol.Full Story >
More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead.Full Story >
More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead.Full Story >
The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.Full Story >
The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations.Full Story >
Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month.Full Story >
Wilder, Ky. police are investigating what they believe to be a random shooting from earlier this month.Full Story >
Theme parks can be really pricey, and the tickets are just the start of it. We've got some tips for saving on all of the extras.Full Story >
Theme parks can be really pricey, and the tickets are just the start of it. We've got some tips for saving on all of the extras.Full Story >