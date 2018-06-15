Brother of Parkland shooting suspect starts anti-bullying campaign

Zachary Cruz, brother of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, is starting an anti-bullying campaign. (Source: WSVN via CNN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN/CNN) – Zachary Cruz made headlines when he was arrested several times earlier this year after his older brother allegedly killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

He's since left Florida, and is now starting his own anti-bullying campaign, saying he thinks it's something that could have helped his brother.

"I've been thinking about this anti-bullying thing ever since I left Florida. I just started working on that through the weeks I've been here," Cruz said.

Eighteen-year-old Zachary Cruz is living in Virginia after he was arrested on charges of trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on more than one occasion following the deadly shooting.

"I was just reflecting on what happened and trying to really understand it all," Cruz said. "You know how people go to a memorial and they just sit there, stand there, and try to take it all in? That's what I was doing."

The arrest ended with him leaving Florida.

His brother, Nikolas Cruz, remains in the Broward County jail after he admittedly opened fire on Valentine's Day, killing 17 people before surrendering.

Zachary Cruz said he hasn't spoken to his brother since he left Florida.

"I wrote him a letter but haven't gotten anything back yet," Cruz said.

His new initiative, We Isolate No-one – or "WIN" – is geared toward preventing bullying and isolation.

"It's going to be kid-to-kid interaction, where kids can go in and talk to kids and get their input and talk about what's going on with them. Kids being bullied can call the hotline and report any issues they have," Cruz said.

As Cruz starts to set up the foundation, he said it's a lifeline – one that may have helped his brother.

"I think it would have, because I think he would have been open to this program, because if someone came up to him and tried to take him out and fit in with him, it would have," Cruz said.

Zachary Cruz said he isn't totally done with Florida yet.

He's suing Broward County officials, saying he was tortured in jail and that his $500,000 bail violated his Eighth Amendment rights.

Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.