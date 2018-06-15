Security guard shot in exchange of gunfire at West End apartment complex

A security guard is expected to recover after he was shot while exchanging gunfire at an West End apartment complex overnight, Cincinnati police said.

The guard was shot in the knee when he got into a confrontation with a gunman while patrolling the complex parking lot on Liberty Street near Poplar Street about 12:10 a..m Friday, officers said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury, they said.

Investigators have a description of the suspect and are trying to track him down.

