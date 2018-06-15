Wisconsin mother accused of providing support to ISIS

Authorities said Waheba Issa Dais was spreading information on biological weapons and telling ISIS where they should bomb. (Source: WITI via CNN)

CUDAHY, WI (WITI/CNN) – Authorities said a Wisconsin mother provided support to terrorist organization ISIS from her quiet suburban home.

She's accused of suggesting potential targets for bombing attacks and sharing information on biological weapons.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais, a mother who was originally born in Israel and became a U.S. citizen through marriage.

Dais has been under investigation since January, after Facebook reported disturbing online posts to the FBI.

She's now facing federal charges for attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Her neighbors were shocked.

"[Police] were in the masks and the head-to-toe gear. I said, 'We have kids next door, should I be worried?'" said Angelina Baker, a neighbor.

Wendy Helgeson, the owner of a restaurant within walking distance from the suspect's home, said she's stunned by the investigation.

"Bizarre. Can't even fathom that. First of all, I can't even fathom that people do that, but I can't fathom that it happens right here," Helgeson said.

Records show in the last few years that police calls to Dais' home were for "family trouble," "welfare check," "neighbor trouble" and "battery" – but nothing as severe as the recent accusations from prosecutors.

They said Dais hacked social media accounts, pledged her allegiance to ISIS on numerous occasions, and attempted to recruit others to commit attacks on behalf of ISIS.

Prosecutors said she also made suggestions on potential targets for bombing attacks and distributed information on explosives and biological weapons.

"When things like this happen, it's like, 'What's going to happen to the kids?'" Helgeson said.

Dais could face 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

